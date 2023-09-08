It was a throwaway line from Xisco Munoz after Sheffield Wednesday finally broke their Championship duck - but revealing all the same.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“For us to stay in the Championship we need a good squad, not just a good team,” he said.

Forget the squad stuff. The beginning of that sentence is a point subtly made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staying in the Championship is not the official target for this season so, in an indirect way, the new manager is putting down his own marker.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz

And I think he’s right to do so, not least in fairness to himself.

Xisco is not being defeatist, just realistic. For all the early criticism of his tenure, you can’t imagine any supporter disagreeing with his assessment.

In another world, blown out of the sky, Wednesday might have been attacking this division, even if top half would have been my expectation limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after tumultuous change and the late rushing in of eleven new players, Xisco has much sifting and sorting to do.

And you can’t put a price on the point he put on the board in last Saturday’s goalless draw at Leeds.

It came as something of a life raft for the Spaniard, 43 this week, who would have faced a fierce fortnight’s buffeting without it.

Now he can use the international break as a buffer and start to put some stabilisers into a perilous voyage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one can truly want to see the Owls rip it all up and start again. Results are needed to prevent that and in an ideal world Xisco will get the time to put the pieces together rather than see them scattered to the wind.

To that end, it’s important to see the season for what it is at this stage.

While he has been backed with many new bodies, the level of recruitment has been modest, certainly not geared to top half.

That said, the last two incomers - John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick - look a cut above some of those who went before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it’s not unreasonable to expect Xisco - who has wisely veered back closer to the formation and personnel of his predecessor - to make some sense of it.

And he is right - establishment in the Championship is where it’s at for now.