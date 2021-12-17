“It’s nothing new is it, really? I’ve had that many times down the years.”

Indeed. Short of a stint between the sticks, Palmer has played every position but striker in his 11 years at Wednesday and to good, solid effect. Few would argue that in terms of consistency he has been among the best performers in the Wednesday side this season. Many would suggest he sits in the top one of that bracket.

Stationed as a full-back in recent seasons, his performances took him to international recognition and to the brink of a cruelly denied European Championship, an episode he admits hurt but shrugged off when asked whether it had provided him with added motivation.

He takes enormous pride in his Scotland involvement, for which he is eligible through the birthplace of his late grandmother, but his primary motivation has always been to serve Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a club he has supported all his life. The world has the photos to prove it.

Maligned in some quarters, it could be argued that it is in a back three he is most suited.

Playing as a full-back in the uber-analysis age of flying, attacking wing-backs, it’s perhaps no wonder he has been maligned by a small but vocal splinter of Wednesday’s online fanbase in more recent years – in bagging two assists in 20 minutes at Accrington Stanley last month he equalled his tally from the last three league seasons combined.

The stats would suggest if you’re after a Trent Alexander-Arnold, Palmer isn’t your man. Then again, especially in League One who on earth is?

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer has been among their best players this season.

In a back three, Palmer’s numbers are up last season in clearances (2.56 per 90 from 2.33), in interceptions (4.29 from 3.74) and in passing accuracy (78.8% from 71.2%).

“The versatility that he’s shown has been good. We played him in the centre of the defence and he’s brought a real calming influence to the team,” said Darren Moore after Palmer marshalled a makeshift defence to their second-consecutive clean sheet last weekend.