One afternoon in 2012 you might have spotted Ed Cosens on the back of a bike in a rush to get back to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough...

The Owls were taking on Wycombe Wanderers at S6, but Ed was at SoccerAM that morning filming with former Reverend and the Makers bandmate, Jon McClure - and it wasn’t just any game against Wycombe.

So as the show wrapped up at the studio, Jon and Ed were bundled onto the back of a bike and whizzed to the train station in a race to make kick off in Sheffield, and in this week’s edition of All Wednesday he spoke about that experience, what it was like hearing his music played out at Hillsborough for the first time, and some of his favourite memories growing up as a Wednesdayite.

