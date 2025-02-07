A Sheffield Wednesday defensive option after Owls lack of centre back signing

Sheffield Wednesday fans were hoping to see the club sign a centre back in January - but it never materialised.

The Owls made three signings over the last couple of weeks, bringing on board Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps, landing Ibrahim Cissoko on loan from Toulouse, and securing the signature of Japanese full back, Ryo Hatsuse, after he left Vissel Kobe, but the lack of a central defender has left room for concern.

Injuries to Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo have left Danny Röhl with limited options at the back, and though a lack of signing in that position isn’t ideal, Alex Miller has suggested that the Owls boss might look to utilise Shea Charles there now that he’s brought Armstrong into his ranks.

Speaking on this week’s edition of All Wednesday, our Wednesday writer said, “It’s been during games in the main, but Shea has looked good out there. With Danny Röhl’s style of play, in certain games, it’s a horses for courses situation - and he’s liked the option of having someone that plays out of the back as well as Shea can. He’s a very, very good midfielder with very good feet…

"I just wonder whether we might see him drop in at times - whether he starts there I’m not sure. But his fluidity and versatility that he offers, especially with Stuart Armstrong coming in, with the extra midfield option maybe we will see a bit of Shea Charles in defence.”

