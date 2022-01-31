Saturday’s 1-0 win over fellow playoff chasers Ipswich Town saw debuts handed to Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules.

Moore said he ‘didn’t envisage’ much incoming movement in what was left of the transfer window but did leave the door slightly ajar for an incoming or two, suggesting they may look to see what was available in terms of an addition to cover all bases in terms of injuries.

Asked whether injury to Lee Gregory could prompt a striker search, Moore told The Star: “We’ll have a look at where Lee is at over the next 24 hours and go from there and maybe have a look. You never know.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“It all depends. It might be in midfield if we need an extra one, we might have to adjust it for someone else. We’ll just have to wait and see how it is and go from there, really.

“We’re in this couple of days where you might need to look at the balance of the squad and make one more final addition somewhere.

“The difficult thing is that you’re just trying to protect just in case. You just don’t know in the second half of the season and the way it’s been this season with the unforeseen injuries, we’ve had our fair share.