A refreshing realism could make this a pleasant transfer window for a change: Chris Holt’s Sheffield Wednesday Column

The transfer window is open and already football fans are getting a little tetchy about the comings and goings at their respective clubs.

At Sheffield Wednesday, they are no different but this time around there appears to be a lot less of a frenzy.

The lesser-spotted Almen Abdi

Of course, supporters are more than interested in who may be arriving at Hillsborough, or indeed who could be on their way out which is possibly more important given the bloated squad Jos Luhukay has been left with.

However, it feels like a refreshing reality has kicked in, even among social media’s most flappable of fan.

We all know now that the club aren’t swimming in cash, so big money deals will not be happening in the way that had been the case in previous summers.

There won’t be millions of pounds handed out like when Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Almen Abdi and Joost van Aken came on board (to name a few examples), and Owls fans, by and large, seem content by that.

Perhaps the coming to prominence of young players from the under 23s since Jos Luhukay took charge, has given fans hope that youth is the future and a previously under-used and under-valued academy system is coming to the fore, at last.

Or perhaps it’s the fact that bar a superb first season under Carlos Carvalhal, spending big just hasn’t worked for Wednesday and those in the stands are interested in seeing a new thrifty approach.

It could well be that because we are in the early stages of the transfer window, people just haven’t had the chance to get into a state as yet, but this summer there’s really no need to be concerned.

The squad that Luhukay has available to him is one that can compete at the top end of the Championship when everyone is fit.

There are a lot of players who missed a lot of football this season who will be aiming to make up for lost time and there are some who will spend this coming campaign attempting to earn another deal.

Yes, a couple more additions will be needed in some areas but there’s no desperation at this stage.

The more crucial aspect of the window will be moving people on if they can and that could be what has to happen first before new faces arrive.

Glenn Loovens and Ross Wallace are on their way out and Wednesday could do with trying to get a few more out the door behind them.

What’s important though, is that fans don’t get too wrapped up in what’s happening elsewhere. It’s a long window and there’s no point diluting the positivity that had been built up at the end of the season.