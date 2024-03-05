The Owls boss has stuck to his guns in recent games, barely making any changes in the last three fixtures, and you'd think that it will be a similar scenario this time around as they play host to the Pilgrims on Tuesday evening.

One predicament Röhl does have, though, is whether or not he sticks Di'Shon Bernard straight back into the XI now that he's served his suspension. The Jamaica international was missing as they kept a clean sheet in the Rotherham United win, but has been in good form in blue and white of late.

Here's how we think Wednesday could line up at 7.45pm this evening:

1 . James Beadle - GK No reason at all for Röhl to change goalkeepers for this one. Beadle didn't have much to do last time out, but when he was needed to did his job well. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - RCB He's playing a really important hybrid role for Wednesday at the moment, and was excellent again against Rotherham. Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB Was a mountain against the Millers, and you'd think that he'd keep his place in the heart of the defence. Photo Sales

4 . Di’Shon Bernard - LCB This could just as easily be Akin Famewo, who was good in the last game, but Röhl suggested that it had been tough for him playing a full 90 after injury - they might be cautious with him. Photo Sales