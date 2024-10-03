The Sky Blues will have the benefit of an extra day’s rest and the match will be their second home outing of the week - whereas Wednesday will have travelled back to back. The data is well and truly against them but Danny Röhl and his coaching staff will no doubt be cooking up an approach to spring an upset - they’re unbeaten in two now and momentum is bubbling.
So what will that approach look like? The Owls will have the weight of a busy week to consider as they look to their team selection and will face a side that ended Blackburn’s unbeaten run in impressive fashion just a few days ago.
There’s a great deal of guesswork in here, but here goes. Here’s the stab in the dark at the side Röhl could name for Coventry.
1. GK - James Beadle
Hailed for his performance in the week, goalkeeper Beadle can put any foibles behind him and kick on. He'll hope to jet off for international duty with another clean sheet behind him. | UGC
2. RCB - Yan Valery
With Liam Palmer having gone off injured at Bristol City, there's a chance Dominic Iorfa could step in here after his lay-off despite not having made a matchday squad since Leeds in August - but it would be a bold move. Valery deputised when Palmer went off on Wednesday and has played there before. | UGC
3. CB - Di'Shon Bernard
Laid on one of his very best Owls performances in the week and looks strong and ready to go again. Not outside the realms of possibility he could be pushed to the right and that Michael Ihiekwe steps into the central role. | UGC
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
Isn't it great to see Famewo hit such a consistent run of form? Was once again excellent in midweek and looks to be playing his best football in Owls colours - long may it continue. | Steve Ellis / UGC