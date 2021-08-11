The Owls have been on a journey of transition this summer, having brought no fewer than 13 senior players through the door.

That wholesale switch-up, along with the positive rhetoric of charismatic manager Darren Moore, has delivered a fresh sense of optimism at a club weighed down in the doldrums a matter of weeks ago.

And while Moore has received enormous and justified praise for his handling of matters, he has been keen to stress that others have made huge contributions to the fact.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Earlier this month he detailed the impact owner Dejphon Chansiri has had on proceedings.

And speaking ahead of the trip to Charlton on Saturday, which ended in a nil nil draw, he spoke passionately about another group of people that he feels have been instrumental.

“I want to thank them, the supporters,” he said.

“They played a huge part in getting the players here, because the passionate fan base is what most of the players have spoken about in coming here and wanting to play in front of them.

“They’ve helped me bring these players to the football club and credit to the supporters.

“Sheffield Wednesday as a football club is in the hearts and minds of not just the players and people involved here, but all over the country.

“You speak about Sheffield Wednesday and people speak passionately, people not even connected to the football club.

“I want to echo to the fans now, a personal thank you from me to them in helping me bring these signings to the club.”

Moore was given a rousing first reception by the Hillsborough faithful in their EFL Cup season opener against Huddersfield on Sunday.

And it’s over to the club’s famed away following this weekend.

“That will be another experience for me,” Moore said. “I’ve heard about the wonderful away support.

“The home support we experienced last week and I thought it was absolutely fantastic. We look forward to the away travel and seeing them all down there tomorrow getting behind the team.