A nine that took mettle: Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday take three points from Wigan Athletic

Scrappy at times, dogged. Whatever words you wish to use, the Owls dug in, took their chance and despite a breathless last few minutes saw it out.

So here we have it, our player ratings from a hard-fought win at the home of Latics.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 9

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa.

Answered critics defiantly with a couple of really classy first-half saves, both to deny former Owls loanee Will Keane. Made a couple of very good saves in the second half too – not least in the last couple of minutes. That’s a performance that look some mettle. Star man.

Marvin Johnson – 5

Out of position once or twice and much of Wigan’s action came down his side. Offered an outlet going forward and produced some nice touches. Made a couple of nice crosses as Wigan tired but gave away a daft penalty with some poor defending.

Chey Dunkley – 7

Threw himself into a tough physical battle with Charlie Wyke and it’s fair to say he relished it. On return to his old club, that guttural roar was back and that’s always a treat. Booked late on.

Dominic Iorfa – 8

A class act. Got himself out of trouble early on with a recovery swoop but otherwise looked utterly imperious. Won his battles. Fans sang his name on several occasions and deservedly so.

Liam Palmer – 7

Did well in defence, going about his business with little fuss, and contributed well to the attack when he got forward. Some crosses were off-target but one to find Gregory in particular was excellent work. Took the armband late on.

Sam Hutchinson – 7

An assist?! We’ll call it that. A belted ball over the top caused issues for Wigan’s Max Power, who headed past his own keeper. Otherwise another solid and committed effort in midfield. Leadership qualities shown. Off late for Hunt, hobbling.

Dennis Adeniran – 7

The star man in the early stages. Stationed wide right, he skipped from midfield nicely and linked well with Lewis Wing in particular. Always bouncing about and earned countless free-kicks.

Lewis Wing – 6

Threaded things together nicely with a nice ‘bits and pieces’ technical performance.

Jaden Brown – 6

Followed up Paterson’s first half effort by blasting over the bar and got busy, but will have wanted to offer a little more going forward.

Lee Gregory – 7

Chased down, hustled, bustled, worked off scraps for the most part again. One chance he did get rattled off the bar and he was the star man in the build-up for Paterson’s goal.

Callum Paterson – 8

Did well to join Gregory as often as possible – an area Wednesday have struggled with recently. Forced a belting save from Amos approaching the half hour and poked a volley just wide in the second period before claiming his well-taken goal on the hour.

Also played sleeping logs in a vain attempt to avoid a yellow card after battering the Wigan keeper – such actions deserve praise.

SUBSJack Hunt – N/A

On for Hutchinson with 15 to go.

Olamide Shodipo – N/A