But who were the star men and who could have done more in what was an impressive win over ambitious Rotherham United?

Let’s take a look at our ratings from a full-throttle afternoon.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 9

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

Played with his chest out. A classy performance, even without the match-swinging penalty save from Sadlier just before half-time.

Looked comfortable coming for crosses and made some excellent decisions.

Liam Palmer – 7

Launched into a battle straight away with Rotherham danger man Chiedozie Ogbene and coped well until his opposite man went off injured midway through the first half.

From there, he had the better of Sadlier and was good going forward.

Chey Dunkley – 8

Like Palmer, was thrown straight into an intense man-on-man battle, this time with Millers target man and big ol’ unit Michael Smith. He won it, battling for every ball like his life depended on it.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

Faced up to Rotherham’s first half barrage nicely alongside Dunkley. Looked comfortable in possession and leads that defence well.

Coped well with Dunkley and not Hutchinson, with whom he has built a fine partnership.

Jack Hunt – 7

Was turned inside out once or twice early doors but grew into things, offering an outlet on the right and piecing together some good work down the right.

Failed opposition penalties have saved them a couple of times now, but this a defence yet to concede in five matches.

Massimo Luongo – 8

In his first competitive start since December 8 last year, Luongo started a little slowly – as was perhaps to be expected – but grew into it, breaking up possession nicely and using the ball to good effect.

Was a monster in the second half and started the attack for Gregory’s goal. Welcome back.

Barry Bannan – 7

Darted around, won fouls and controlled the tempo in patches.

Created two good chances – the second for sub Gregory in particular with inch-perfect.

Lewis Wing – 6

Faced the Rotherham boo-boys face-on and belted about without as much luck as he’s enjoyed in previous outings.

Taken off for Adeniran on the hour.

Jaden Brown – 6

Worked hard on the left, providing defensive cover, and was a constant outlet.

Won a number of fouls and was perhaps just a little let down by his decision making at key moments.

Florian Kamberi – 7

Twice his first touch let him down on an opportunity to shoot within the first half hour, but who’ll remember that?!

Smashed home his first Wednesday goal from close range early on in the second half and worked his proverbials off. Off on the hour for Gregory.

Callum Paterson – 7

Made Kamberi’s first Wednesday goal with a fine run and cross. Never stopped working.

Was bustling on the right of the front three, mobile enough to drop it into a midfield five out of possession. Blushes saved by his goalkeeper after he bundled Wiles over for Rotherham’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

SUBS

Lee Gregory – 7

On for Kamberi off the bench. First touch let him down a little when Bannan put him through. Looked lively and grabbed a second Wednesday goal in as many matches.

Dennis Adeniran – 7

On for Wing on the hour. Threw himself into a couple of tasty tackles and threaded things together as the game started to get stretched.