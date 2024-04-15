A 'natural end' as coach says thanks after living the dream at Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weaver, who recently turned 45, came through the academy ranks at his boyhood club before embarking on a career that saw him play for the likes of Manchester City and Charlton Athletic alongside two spells with Wednesday at senior level - and for years he’s worked in the club’s goalkeeping department at Middlewood Road.

That will change in a few weeks’ time, though, as he departs to focus on spending time with his family, and he explained that he’s not leaving to take up another job elsewhere.

“It’s come to its natural end really,” he told the club’s official website. “I’ll have done 10 years as a coach and 19 years as a player and it’s time to move on. I don’t see myself coaching again but you never say never. It’s not as if I’m leaving to get another job, I want some time for myself and time with my family. What happens after that happens, I’ve been doing some media work with Manchester City which I really enjoy and I’m just looking forward to the next chapter…

“My memories of Sheffield Wednesday go back to when I was a kid. My dad used to bring me and my brother when we were little. I remember standing on the Kop before it had the roof, then the late 80s and early 90s was a fantastic era for the club.

“I went to Wembley four times in ‘93 and the League Cup final before that - so to eventually play for Wednesday was just a dream. I’m sure there’s loads of kids now sitting on the Kop dreaming of playing for Sheffield Wednesday and that was me.”

Weaver made 58 appearances for Wednesday as a player, and has worked alongside plenty of different managers during his time in the coaching setup - both at senior level and in his roles in the academy. He wanted to thank everyone.

The former shot-stopper went on to say, “I’d like to thank all the managers I’ve worked for, and Dean Ramsdale for giving me the opportunity as a coach with the academy. I’ve loved working with Steve Haslam, who does a great job leading the academy.