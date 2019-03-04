‘A lot to be desired’ – Steve Bruce reacts to Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United

Steve Bruce says both his Sheffield Wednesday side and rivals Sheffield United got ‘wrapped up’ in the Steel City derby as the clash at Hillsborough ended in a 0-0 draw.

It was the third derby in a row that has ended goalless, as Gary Madine and Sam Hutchinson both missed fine chances to give their teams the edge and all three points in a tight match under the lights in S6.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Reflecting on the match, Bruce told the Star: “Both teams went head-to-head with it. I have to say in terms of quality, there was a lot to be desired. 

“The one bit that we showed, arguably the big chance in the match, Hutch is disappointed that he hasn’t taken in – he wasn’t expecting it.

“They have got wrapped up in it, both sides. We have witnessed it so often, big games like cup finals. 

“They are great to watch and they are a great spectacle but sadly sometimes they lack a bit of quality and that’s what happened tonight.”

Both sets of fans were in fine voice for the match, although the occasion was marred by a coin and a bottle reportedly being thrown at Blades defender Jack O’Connell in the first half.

Wednesday, who remain six points off the play-off places after the draw, are still unbeaten under Bruce and kept another clean sheet in a solid defensive showing from Michael Hector and Tom Lees.

Bruce said: “We have given ourselves a chance because of our defensive record. 

“We have made sure that we are difficult to beat and I think that was vitally important in the predicament we found ourselves in.

“It gives us a chance to still not give up the dream.”