Steve Bruce says both his Sheffield Wednesday side and rivals Sheffield United got ‘wrapped up’ in the Steel City derby as the clash at Hillsborough ended in a 0-0 draw.

It was the third derby in a row that has ended goalless, as Gary Madine and Sam Hutchinson both missed fine chances to give their teams the edge and all three points in a tight match under the lights in S6.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Reflecting on the match, Bruce told the Star: “Both teams went head-to-head with it. I have to say in terms of quality, there was a lot to be desired.

“The one bit that we showed, arguably the big chance in the match, Hutch is disappointed that he hasn’t taken in – he wasn’t expecting it.

“They have got wrapped up in it, both sides. We have witnessed it so often, big games like cup finals.

“They are great to watch and they are a great spectacle but sadly sometimes they lack a bit of quality and that’s what happened tonight.”

Both sets of fans were in fine voice for the match, although the occasion was marred by a coin and a bottle reportedly being thrown at Blades defender Jack O’Connell in the first half.

Wednesday, who remain six points off the play-off places after the draw, are still unbeaten under Bruce and kept another clean sheet in a solid defensive showing from Michael Hector and Tom Lees.

Bruce said: “We have given ourselves a chance because of our defensive record.

“We have made sure that we are difficult to beat and I think that was vitally important in the predicament we found ourselves in.

“It gives us a chance to still not give up the dream.”