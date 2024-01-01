News you can trust since 1887
A long-awaited return to injury boosts as Sheffield Wednesday's XI v Hull City revealed

Sheffield Wednesday's XI to face Hull City has been confirmed as the Owls get their 2024 underway.

Danny Röhl has welcomed a few faces back into the setup after injury layoffs, and there's a long-awaited return for Momo Diaby after he was registered by the club.

Here's how SWFC line up tonight:

