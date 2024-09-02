A late winner and two debuts - Sheffield Wednesday loan watch as Owls enjoy mixed bag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s loan players enjoyed a mixed bag over the weekend in terms of their results...

There were a couple of late moves for Wednesday players as the transfer deadline came to an end earlier this week, with the latest coming in the form of Mackenzie Maltby’s switch to Scarborough Athletic as he headed out in search of regular senior minutes away from Middlewood Road.

In total the Owls have three players on loan elsewhere this season so far, and here we’ll keep tabs on how each of them are getting on...

Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United

It was a great weekend for Wilks as he grabbed his first goal for the Millers since sealing a move away from S6, and it was made even better by the fact that it was a last-gasp winner as well.

He played the full 90 minutes for Steve Evans’ side as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on home soil, with the attacker’s strike adding to Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty to give them a 2-1 victory.

Bailey Cadamarteri - Lincoln City

Cadamarteri was straight into the Lincoln squad after sealing his move to the Imps in the final days of the transfer window, but he had to wait until the 69th minute to get out onto the pitch as they came up against Stevenage.

Three minutes later, though, he was celebrating as his teammate, Jack Moylan, tucked away a penalty that proved to be the winning goal as they ran out 1-0 winners - giving the talented young Owl a positive start to life under Michael Skubala.

Mackenzie Maltby - Scarborough

Maltby’s debut wasn’t as successful, sadly, as Scarborough were beaten 2-1 by South Shields on home soil - however there was nothing he could do to change things considering that both goals for the visitors came before he entered the field on the 79th minute.

He did get to celebrate a goal with his teammates after Lewis Maloney pulled one back shortly after the Wednesday academy graduate got on, but they weren’t able to spring a fightback despite a late rally.