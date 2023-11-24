Sheffield Wednesday emerge from the international break hoping to kickstart their season at Birmingham City this weekend.

The Owls need to get moving in breaking down the nine point deficit on the safety places having shown progression in performance under new manager Danny Rohl.

Callum Paterson is suspended, Michael Smith is the subject of a late fitness test and long-term absentees Juan Delgado and Momo Diaby will sit this one out.

Aside from that, Rohl has a full squad to choose from. Based on the idea that they'll run with a similar system to that used last time out, we've taken a stab at the side Wednesday could name at St Andrews.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson Seems likely to continue his time between the sticks under the new boss in the search for continuity. Devis Vasquez is hot on the heels, with Rohl making clear the pair are both in consideration.

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa Has shown some of his best form and has had down days - he's not alone on that front. An important player whose pace is vital with Wednesday wanting to push play high up the pitch.

3 . CB - Bambo Diaby Has played every minute so far under Rohl and seems likely to continue on that road. Spoke about a confidence within the camp pre-match.