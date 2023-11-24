A key man returns in four changes to Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Birmingham City battle
Sheffield Wednesday emerge from the international break hoping to kickstart their season at Birmingham City this weekend.
The Owls need to get moving in breaking down the nine point deficit on the safety places having shown progression in performance under new manager Danny Rohl.
Callum Paterson is suspended, Michael Smith is the subject of a late fitness test and long-term absentees Juan Delgado and Momo Diaby will sit this one out.
Aside from that, Rohl has a full squad to choose from. Based on the idea that they'll run with a similar system to that used last time out, we've taken a stab at the side Wednesday could name at St Andrews.