There were no trophies won, no promotions or victory parades like 2023, but that doesn’t mean that Sheffield Wednesday’s 2024 wasn’t a roaring success.

It was the year of Danny Röhl, of the Great Escape, of ended hoodoos and tremendous away days. And while it was a year that ended in defeat at Preston North End over the weekend, Wednesdayites have plenty of new memories to add to their list of iconic Owls moments.

It started on New Years’ Day with a 3-1 win over Hull City at Hillsborough, and was quickly followed by a 4-0 thumping of Cardiff City in the FA Cup that saw Cameron Dawson save not one, but two penalties.

Things were by no means all sunshine and roses, though, there were heavy defeats to Southampton, Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town, regrettable arrests regarding incidents in the stands and on social media, and even with their improved form it still looked like the Owls weren’t going to have enough to remain in the Championship after everything that they did with Darren Moore to get back there.

But they kept doing just enough, they kept bouncing back when dealt with adversity, and then came the tipping point… A wonder goal from Josh Windass, a huge error from Aynsley Pears, and a jubilant packed out away end at Ewood Park as over 7,300 fans watched on as they finally climbed out of the relegation zone with two games to spare.

The scenes that followed were raucous as Röhl and his team celebrated in front of their adoring fans, the German’s fist-pumping celebration by now a staple - just like Chris Powell’s ankle clicking. Games against West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland would follow, and for the first time in forever things were in Wednesday’s hands.

Anthony Musaba, Iké Ugbo and Windass were all on the scoresheet against West Brom as the Owls battered their opponents with a 3-0 victory to plant one foot in the 2024/25 Championship season, long-serving Wednesday legend, Liam Palmer, then got the ball rolling at the Stadium of Light before Josh Windass put the game to bed, and against all the odds Wednesday had done it. Röhl’s Great Escape had been completed, safety was secured, and the celebrations would continue long into the night after arriving back in Sheffield.

So what next? Contracts were expiring – some big ones too – and there was plenty of talk about the man at the centre of it all as well, but after Röhl signed a new long-term contract and the futures of key players such as Barry Bannan and Windass were secured, things were starting to look – and it was said quietly – ‘normal’ at Hillsborough.

Preseason would see Wednesday head over to Germany and Austria to play some top level opponents such as RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen, and it all served a purpose. New signings arrived through the door, Ugbo returned on a permanent basis – one of many exciting signings Röhl was given the green light to sign - and a 4-0 battering of Plymouth Argyle on the opening day had Wednesdayites wondering if a season of consolidation was aiming too low.

A five-game run without victory knocked them back down to earth, though, none more so than the 4-0 defeat to the Black Cats immediately afterwards, but as the end of the year drew closer it became apparent that Röhl’s men would keep punching above their weight. Summer signing, Shea Charles, was proving to be a huge hit, too.

Come-from-behind wins galore, late limbs on the road and a couple of screamers from Michael Smith and Co. were counterbalanced by a hammering at home to Watford and defeat in the first Steel City derby in almost a decade, but defeat at Preston left the Owls 11th in the Championship table – a position that many wouldn’t have thought possible 12 months prior.

Over the calendar year Wednesday have won more league games (19) than they’ve lost (16), and their 67 points in 45 matches would put them fifth in the second tier over the 12-month period. And you can’t really ask for much more than that.

Now we start again. There are concerns over a breakdown in communication between the manager and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, as we head into the January window, and what happens over the next four weeks could well decide where 2025 goes for them. One thing is for certain, it’ll be eventful – because at Sheffield Wednesday it always is.