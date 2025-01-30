'A good player' - Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to Owls transfer links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is a fan of Owls-linked midfielder, Stuart Armstrong, but wouldn’t be drawn on reports linking him with the club.

Röhl is no stranger to the 32-year-old Scottish international, with the pair having worked together during their time at Southampton, and it’s understood that Wednesday are closing in on a deal that would see Armstrong become the first signing of the window at Hillsborough - however nothing has been finalised just yet.

The Owls have been linked with a host of players over the last few weeks, several of which have already signed elsewhere, with Harry Clarke having gone to Sheffield United, Louie Barry joining Hull City and Ronnie Edwards heading to Queens Park Rangers, so it’s no surprise that the Wednesday boss is reticent to commit to anything. But he does like the Vancouver Whitecaps man.

“Stewy Armstrong is a very experienced player,” he told the media. “A good player that was promoted last year with Southampton. I know him from Southampton, and he’s a name - just like Harry (Clarke) and Louie (Barry), they’re names and rumours. So far there is no decision, but let’s see what we can do.

“I know it’s very interesting now, and you want to have names and the rumours - this is ok - but I won’t speak about names at the moment. What is important is that we have a clear picture, and when we make signings we can make the announcement.”

The midfield man played for the Whitecaps on Wednesday in a preseason friendly in Marbella, but numerous reports have now suggested that he’s Hillsborough-bound - including Canadian Soccer Daily saying that somebody at the Major Soccer League club had ‘confirmed that Armstrong was being transferred to Wednesday.

It’s understood that there is hope that the Owls may be able to wrap up a deal in time for this weekend’s game against Luton Town, however they are under time restraints on that front given the midday registration deadline that applies to new players.