“You just don’t want to lose it”.

It’s the overriding feeling for fans and players ahead of the derby and Monday night it was no different for Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach.

Enda Stevans of Sheffield United and Adam Reach of Sheffield Wednesday battle for the ball. Photo: James Wilson/Sportimage

The Owls midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a bitty match between the Steel City’s rival clubs as neither side could break the deadlock under the lights at Hillsborough.

Reflecting on the clash, Reach told the Star: "I thought it was a good battle and both teams put everything into it.

“We maybe lacked a little bit of quality at times and confidence to get the ball down and play and there was not much football played in the second half.

“But everyone is in the same boat when these games come around and you just don't want to lose it. Emotions are high and the atmosphere is always extra special.

“You need to get caught up into it for a certain extent and win your battles and tackles and headers. Then you also need your calmness as well to step out of that and bring the ball down and play.”

Wednesday’s best chance of the match fell to derby-debutant Sam Hutchinson, who latched onto Rolando Aarons’ well-worked cross but was unable to poke it past Blades ‘keeper Dean Henderson.

But Reach says despite the missed opportunity, the Owls will focus on their next match against Frank Lampard’s Derby County as they look to maintain their unbeaten run under manager Steve Bruce.

“I thought we worked tremendously hard and it was a valiant effort,” he said. “But we maybe lacked a bit of quality. We drew the game and we move on now.

"He has actually caught it too well. If he'd actually scuffed it, it probably would have gone in. Hutch was all over the pitch, as he is.

“The chance epitomises him, he is breaking the play up at one end and then he is getting in the box at the other. On another night, that would have gone in and we take all three points.

“But we move on and we have got games coming up now that we think are winnable and now until the end of March, we will hopefully pick up a lot of points and see where it takes us.”