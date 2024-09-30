A goal, cup progression and 90 more minutes - Sheffield Wednesday loan watch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s loanee enjoyed an unbeaten weekend as they all played a big part for their teams on Saturday.

The Owls currently have three of their players plying their trade elsewhere for various reasons, and all three of them featured heavily in League One and the qualifying rounds of the FA Cup - two of them coming away with a win.

In terms of a headline act, that one would go to young Bailey Cadamarteri as he got off the mark for Lincoln City in their 2-0 victory over Cambridge United, coming off the bench for the second half to help them put the game to bed with an excellent striker’s goal - you can check it out below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in the third tier there was another 90 minutes in the tank for attacker, Mallik Wilks, as he did his bit in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town. It was the fourth time this season that he’s played a full game for the Millers, which is now one more than he has achieved in Owls colours since he joined the club. Jonson Clarke-Harris got the goal to bring things level after they’d fallen behind.

Lastly, there was more joy for teenage defender, Mackenzie Maltby, as he started once again for Scarborough Athletic after it was confirmed that he had had his loan spell extended until the end of the year on the back of an impressive loan period with the Seadogs.

He completed the full 90 minutes away at Warrington Rylands, helping them keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win that saw them progress to the fourth round of qualification for England’s most prestigious cup competition. He’s set to stay with the club now until the end of December.