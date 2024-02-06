Breaking
A full debut and plenty of youth as Sheffield Wednesday's Coventry City XI is revealed
Sheffield Wednesday don't know much about Coventry City given that it's been so long since they played them...
Aside from this being the fourth time they've met in the space of the last six weeks, of course...
There's a full debut for young Gui Siqueira as he comes into the Owls defence, while the bench is also largely made up of young Wednesday players - including a first time for 19-year-old Mackenzie Maltby.
Here's how the two teams line up:
Some prematch reading for you: