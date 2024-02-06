News you can trust since 1887
A full debut and plenty of youth as Sheffield Wednesday's Coventry City XI is revealed

Sheffield Wednesday don't know much about Coventry City given that it's been so long since they played them...

By Joe Crann
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:48 GMT

Aside from this being the fourth time they've met in the space of the last six weeks, of course...

There's a full debut for young Gui Siqueira as he comes into the Owls defence, while the bench is also largely made up of young Wednesday players - including a first time for 19-year-old Mackenzie Maltby.

Here's how the two teams line up:

Some prematch reading for you:

