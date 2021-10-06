A cursory glance at the Trotters’ squad list this season throws up three names familiar to Wednesday fans, led of course by modern icon Kieran Lee who may or may not play having been in and out of the side this season.

Expected to feature is former Owls loanee Lloyd Isgrove, who made eight Owls appearances while on loan from Southampton in 2015, and one season wonder Elias Kachunga.

Kachunga, who as fate would have it will play his first game in front of Wednesday fans having played out his time with the club in front of empty stands, has made a bright start to life under Ian Evatt.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Wanderers' Kieran Lee could well feature against his old club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Congo international has featured in every game so far this season having struggled in blue and white.

In the dugout is another very familiar face – a former Wednesday captain no less – in Peter Atherton, Evatt’s assistant manager.

Battle-hardened Atherton played in the Premier League for the Owls and made over 200 league appearances across six seasons.

All eyes will be centred on the possible return of Lee, though – cheekily nicknamed ‘Sexy Kieran’ by Bolton fans – who speaking last week extended a message to Wednesday fans. Unlike many of the players to have left the club over the past two seasons, he will get his chance to say goodbye in person on Saturday.

“The fans at Sheffield Wednesday were great, I had a good relationship with them,” he said.

“I think they understood that every time I went out on the pitch I’d give it everything I’d got. It’s one of the things I think fans appreciate.

“It feels like I made the right move at Bolton. Coming out of Sheffield Wednesday I had a few options but speaking to the manager, I’d assessed what I wanted to do. I felt like Bolton was a club on the up.