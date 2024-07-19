Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamal Lowe didn’t need too much convincing that Sheffield Wednesday was the right move for him, but it sounds like George Byers made sure there was no doubt.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe is one of nine signings that Danny Röhl has made for the Owls this summer, with the former Swansea City man joining on a permanent basis after his AFC Bournemouth contract expired at the end of June.

He’s impressed in preseason training by all accounts, and has spoken about how quickly he has settled in, and it helped that there were people he could ask about the club before he decided to put pen to paper on a contract at Hillsborough. And Byers, he says, is locked in with the club for life now, even though he’s moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to Josh (Windass),” the forward told The Star. “Obviously he hadn’t signed at the time but was still in talks, I also spoke to George Byers, as well as Dish (Bernard)… I had a lot of positive feedback about the club. You know what, George actually loves it - he’s actually a fan now. I know he was a Rangers fan before, but I think he now supports Sheffield Wednesday more than Rangers.”

But the players weren’t the only ones he spoke to, with Lowe revealing that he had a lengthy chat with the manager in the build-up to his move, and he spoke glowingly about the information that was passed on to him as part of those conversations.

“He broke down a lot of things about my game,” he explained. “Things that the team and he do that are exactly the same, as well as stuff that I can add and stuff that I might need to change to work with this team. He’s very in-detail, very in-depth, and he never leaves any stone unturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what he wants, and if you don’t know then it’s because you haven’t really paid attention. The information is there, he’s giving you the instruction or the stats about it - and that’s really good.”

Lowe is likely to get a first proper runout in Wednesday colours this coming weekend when the Owls take on RB Salzburg in Austria on Saturday afternoon, with the team having touched down in Munich for a week-long camp on Friday afternoon.