Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has named his Owls XI to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday face the Lilywhite for the first time since a 1-0 win in January 2021, and it offers up another opportunity to get their first points on the board following their return to the Championship.

Here’s how the teams line up:

The Owls have given a debut to Momo Diaby, while both Liam Palmer and George Byers are back in the starting XI for the first time since recovering from injury.

Barry Bannan has proven his fitness enough to make the XI after he limped off against Hull City.