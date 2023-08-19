News you can trust since 1887
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has named his Owls XI to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Wednesday face the Lilywhite for the first time since a 1-0 win in January 2021, and it offers up another opportunity to get their first points on the board following their return to the Championship.

Here’s how the teams line up:

The Owls have given a debut to Momo Diaby, while both Liam Palmer and George Byers are back in the starting XI for the first time since recovering from injury.

Barry Bannan has proven his fitness enough to make the XI after he limped off against Hull City.

Former Wednesday players, Will Keane and Jordan Storey, start for Preston.

