The performance was an all too-familiar tale of woe and serves as a source of frustration on an afternoon that should have seen them two or three up in an impressive first half.

Saido Berahino netted his first Wednesday goal, but who stood out and who disappointed?

Let’s take a look..

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino bagged his first goal for the club.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 5

Called into action for the first time on 37 minutes, he should have done better with a fumbled cross that allowed Ryan Bowman to poke home.

The big moment cost his side. It’s fair to say he’s tasted the highs and lows of football in the last two or three weeks.

Jack Hunt – 5

A so-so outing from Hunt, who found himself out of position once or twice and provided support going forward.

Made a good interception but Shrewsbury got some joy from his side as the match went on.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

Solid enough – Shrewsbury had few chances through the middle and along with Dunkley Iorfa looked in little bother for the main part. Made one or two important challenges and was strong in the air.

Chey Dunkley – 7

Battled hard, defended solidly and got into a good, old-fashioned battle at set pieces with Shrewsbury man Pierre.

Liam Palmer – 6

Defended nicely and provided a constant outlet on the left. That Shrewsbury’s goal came down his side will rankle.

Sam Hutchinson – 6

On his return to midfield Hutchinson seemed to be up and about everywhere, particularly as things got dogged down in the second half.

A clear leader on the field, made one of two important challenges but average in possession.

Barry Bannan – 6

Desperate to affect things, especially after the big moment – his penalty miss. Crossing was on-point throughout – he earned the assist for Berahino’s goal – and though he shanked the first-half penalty wide, it was his through-ball to find Shodipo that earned it.

Another through-ball allowed Shodipo to get the ball in the net, but it was ruled offside.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

Off for Wing late on, Adeniran’s grip on the game loosened as it went on, though he was busy throughout and provided serious legs in midfield.

When Wednesday were at their best, Adeniran usually wasn’t far away.

Saido Berahino – 6

We are off and running! A well-taken header coming in from deep to meet Bannan’s cross secured his first Wednesday goal six minutes into his full debut.

Off after an hour for Corbeanu as he faded a touch.

Lee Gregory – 6

Busy and bustling, did what he could but didn’t get much in the way of direct service.

Headed wide late on and would probably have liked to have tested the keeper with a first half half-chance.

Olamide Shodipo – 7

Failed to connect with an early cross that would have sent S6 into raptures in the first seconds of the game, though Berahino’s opener wasn’t far behind.

SUBS

Theo Corbeanu – 5

On for Berahino after an hour. Failed to make much of an impact.

Lewis Wing – N/A

On for Adeniran after 74 minutes.

Florian Kamberi – N/A