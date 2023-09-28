News you can trust since 1887
A cult hero return and a new face up top - Our Sheffield Wednesday XI to beat Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to grab their first win of the campaign this Friday when they welcome Sunderland to Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

The Owls have named more players than any other Championship side in the starting line-ups this season and it remains to be seen how manager Xisco goes about fiding the right formula after a fiercely disappointing defeat at Swansea City last weekend.

Will there be changes? Experiments? Or will he seek to nail down consistency in selection when the Black Cats come to town.

We’ve had a crack at what the team could be come Friday.

It’s been an up and down start to life in South Yorkshire for Vasquez, who has had plenty of work on between the sticks. It seems likely he’ll start.

1. GK - Devis Vasquez

It's been an up and down start to life in South Yorkshire for Vasquez, who has had plenty of work on between the sticks. It seems likely he'll start.

Was one of several teammates to have a down day at Swansea but has come out of the start of the campaign with credit.

2. RCB - Di’Shon Bernard

Was one of several teammates to have a down day at Swansea but has come out of the start of the campaign with credit.

It seems most likely that Xisco will stick with Bambo Diaby as the defensive totem - but we’ve rolled the dice to give Iorfa another shot. His athleticism could be important against Sunderland.

3. CB - Dominic Iorfa

It seems most likely that Xisco will stick with Bambo Diaby as the defensive totem - but we've rolled the dice to give Iorfa another shot. His athleticism could be important against Sunderland.

A tough afternoon for all involved in South Wales saw Famewo come out with decent numbers. He’s a Xisco favourite - for good reason - and will likely continue in his role on the left of the back three.

4. LCB - Akin Famewo

A tough afternoon for all involved in South Wales saw Famewo come out with decent numbers. He's a Xisco favourite - for good reason - and will likely continue in his role on the left of the back three.

