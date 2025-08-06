The Owls unveiled their new lilac number for the 2025/26 campaign on Tuesday afternoon, with fans giving mixed feedback as they wait to find out what the upcoming retro-inspired third kit will look like.

Meanwhile, the club said of the kit detailing, which can be seen closer in the gallery below, “The new away shirt manufactured from a EcoKnit Energy Fabric is predominantly lilac and the 3D SWFC effect positioned within the design. The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in black on the rear of the shirt and finished with a white and neon neck and ribbed cuffs.

“The shorts are white with neon pink and black detailing... The socks are coloured lilac with the Macron Hero on the front and SWFC on the back in black, finished with a narrow neon pink and black trim with white turnover.”