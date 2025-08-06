A closer look at Sheffield Wednesday's new kit - details, colours and the badge

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s new away kit launched this morning, and it’s one that has certainly split opinion.

The Owls unveiled their new lilac number for the 2025/26 campaign on Tuesday afternoon, with fans giving mixed feedback as they wait to find out what the upcoming retro-inspired third kit will look like.

Meanwhile, the club said of the kit detailing, which can be seen closer in the gallery below, “The new away shirt manufactured from a EcoKnit Energy Fabric is predominantly lilac and the 3D SWFC effect positioned within the design. The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in black on the rear of the shirt and finished with a white and neon neck and ribbed cuffs.

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out the latest episode as well as all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

“The shorts are white with neon pink and black detailing... The socks are coloured lilac with the Macron Hero on the front and SWFC on the back in black, finished with a narrow neon pink and black trim with white turnover.”

The shirt went on sale at 9am in the club shop this morning, and goes on sale online at 10am.

1. The new Sheffield Wednesday away shirt

SWFC

Photo Sales

2. The new Sheffield Wednesday away shirt

SWFC

Photo Sales

3. The new Sheffield Wednesday away shirt

SWFC

Photo Sales

4. The new Sheffield Wednesday away shirt

SWFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice