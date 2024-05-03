It’s taken 45 matches, unending drama, last-gasp equalisers and anguish untold. We’ve seen the lowest lows and soaring highs, three men in the dugout and player narratives weaved in all the way.

And now, with 90 minutes left in the Championship season, the Sheffield Wednesday side they - sometimes we - all wrote off at stages of the campaign. It’s been a monumental effort and there’s just one point in the way.

A trip to Sunderland provides the obstacle for a side unbeaten in five and hoping to sign off the campaign with three wins in three. Ian Poveda remains something of a doubt but otherwise Wednesday are near full-strength.

Here’s the side we reckon Danny Röhl could plump for as they look to take ‘the last step’ to survival.

1 . GK - James Beadle He's been in immense form for weeks now and laid on an incredible performance in the West Brom win, making eight saves. Looks likely to be his sign-off for Wednesday and he'll be desperate to add to his seven clean sheets.

2 . RCB - Liam Palmer He's been a tour de force in recent weeks. There's uncertainty around his future with his contract running down - could this really be the last of his outings in a Wednesday shirt?

3 . CB - Dominic Iorfa Impressive whenever he's been free to play this season, Iorfa could well face a battle with Michael Ihiekwe for this spot. But given his pace we've fancied him for a start - he's another with an unsure future.