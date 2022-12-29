Port Vale turned up wanting to draw Sheffield Wednesday into a battle at Hillsborough on Thursday evening. And they were met with a solid and controlled performance.
The Owls scored twice through Michael Smith to win out 2-0, a scoreline that reflected a performance that extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.
Only a ‘goal scored’ prevents them from ending 2022 in the automatic places as they outfought their visitors and sent them packing.
Here are our player ratings for Wednesday after they signed off on 2022 with a Hillsborough win.
2. Cameron Dawson - 7
Out smartly just after the break to snuff out an understated little chance for the visitors. Carries himself confidently and looked in no bother under high balls.
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Got forward with more regularity, especially early doors, and looked confident defensively. Just always seems to be in the right place these days and seems to have taken on a role as senior man in the Owls defence proudly. A couple of loose touches in the second half caused no issue.
4. Mark McGuinness - 8
Did enough to put Harrison off with a guilt-edged chance on half an hour and once again just looked a really classy customer both with the ball and without. His last-gasp tackle to deny Harrison after the hour was the work of a defender that is better than this division.
