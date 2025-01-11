60 wholesome photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans as thousands watch Owls over festive period - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 12:12 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday were well-supported over the festive period this year, with fans travelling to Hillsborough and beyond to watch them in action.

The Owls had a very mixed bag of results over the Christmas period as they pulled off a remarkable comeback at Middlesbrough, came unstuck against Preston North End, won a goalfest against Derby County, and drew 2-2 with Millwall in their most recent game - fans certainly haven’t been starved of goals.

Today thousands more Wednesdayites will be making the trip to Coventry City for an FA Cup clash this evening, but before you set off, or before you watch-a-long, we’ve put together a gallery of 60 of the best photos from the last four Owls fixtures, courtesy of our photographer, Steve Ellis.

Woolie hats galore, plenty of smiles, and some impressive stand shots can all be seen below - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

