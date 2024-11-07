The weekend didn’t quite go to plan despite a solid first half against Watford, with Danny Röhl’s side going on to lose 6-2 after a terrible second 45, however they pulled things back on Tuesday evening when Norwich City came to town with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

Over 25,600 were on hand to watch the Hornets horror over the weekend, while just under 22,800 made it to the Canaries cruise - and now they’ll have to a couple of weeks before getting the chance to do so again with the Steel City derby coming up on Sunday before they head into the international break.

For now, though, Röhl and his side can bask in the glow of their latest home victory, and here are some cracking shots of Wednesdayites at Hillsborough over the last couple of games, captured by our photographer, Steve Ellis:

