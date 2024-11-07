43 lovely fan photos as Sheffield Wednesday supporters get mixed bag v Watford and Norwich City

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 7th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans got a mixed bag of results watching their team at Hillsborough over the last few days.

The weekend didn’t quite go to plan despite a solid first half against Watford, with Danny Röhl’s side going on to lose 6-2 after a terrible second 45, however they pulled things back on Tuesday evening when Norwich City came to town with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

Over 25,600 were on hand to watch the Hornets horror over the weekend, while just under 22,800 made it to the Canaries cruise - and now they’ll have to a couple of weeks before getting the chance to do so again with the Steel City derby coming up on Sunday before they head into the international break.

For now, though, Röhl and his side can bask in the glow of their latest home victory, and here are some cracking shots of Wednesdayites at Hillsborough over the last couple of games, captured by our photographer, Steve Ellis:

1. Wednesday fans faced a mixed bag against Watford and Norwich City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Wednesday fans faced a mixed bag against Watford and Norwich City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Wednesday fans faced a mixed bag against Watford and Norwich City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Wednesday fans faced a mixed bag against Watford and Norwich City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich CityWatford
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice