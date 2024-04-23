Wednesday picked up a 3-1 victory that saw them leapfrog both Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in the Championship table, getting them out of the bottom three for the first time in many months.

Over 7,300 Wednesdayites gathered in the away end at Ewood Park to cheer on Danny Röhl and his side, and were sent into scenes of jubilation as they watched their team score twice in front of them on what will be a memorable away day.

Photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some brilliant images from the day, and you can check out 41 of them below - see if you can spot somebody on the Owls’ books amongst them...

1 . Owls fans at Blackburn for the vital 3-1 win Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Owls fans at Blackburn for the vital 3-1 win Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Owls fans at Blackburn for the vital 3-1 win Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Owls fans at Blackburn for the vital 3-1 win Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales