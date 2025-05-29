40 phenomenal photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrating at Wembley two years on

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 14:00 BST

Two years have passed by since Sheffield Wednesday’s dramatic win at Wembley over Barnsley...

Plenty has happened in the time that’s elapsed since Josh Windass sent Wednesdayites into raptures under the arch. There have been managerial changes, player turnovers, protests and lots of disputes, but that afternoon in the capital is a day that will live on in the memory of Owls fans for years to come.

Not too many of those that took part on that day remain at the club now, despite it only being two years ago, but photos from that sunny day in May can transport fans back to one of the most memorable afternoons in recent Wednesday history.

Check out our full gallery below, and see if you can spot any familiar faces...

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: A Sheffield Wednesday fan poses for a photo while wearing an owl mask outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: A Sheffield Wednesday fan poses for a photo while wearing an owl mask outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

