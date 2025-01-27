Wednesdayites were treated to goals in both games in a week that saw Danny Röhl’s find themselves just three points short of the play-off spots in the Championship, however it was a mixed bag of feelings at the end of the two fixtures - the first seeing them drop two points at home before the second one was decided late on by a Callum Paterson strike.

Röhl has spoken of his pride at the progress that the team has made since his arrival last year, and believes that supporters should also be happy with where they’re currently at as they head into the final 17 games of the 2024/25 campaign.

Other news last week saw Shea Charles extend his loan spell at Hillsborough, much to the delight of everybody of a Wednesday persuasion, and there were plenty of smiles to be seen from the stands as captured by our photographer, Steve Ellis.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in here?

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans home and away against Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans home and away against Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans home and away against Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers Steve Ellis Photo Sales