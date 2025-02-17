35 images of happy - and not-so-happy - Sheffield Wednesday fans from Coventry City clash - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST

Over 28,000 fans attended Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesdayites roared in the second half as an own goal looked to have given them another point from a losing position after falling behind in the first half, however a late error let in Ellis Simms and he was able to hand the visitors the victory - against the run of play.

It meant that thousands of Owls supporters would have to trudge out of Hillsborough wondering ‘what if’ as they missed out on the chance to take a step closer to the Championship’s top six, but there is still hope for Danny Röhl’s side, hope that is portrayed on the faces of many who attended.

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some great photos of fans at S6 over the weekend, can you spot anyone you know in them?

