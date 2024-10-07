It was a busy few days for the Owls as they made trips to both Bristol City and Coventry City in a bid to end a rough run of form away from home in the Championship, and thanks to two battling displays they managed to notch up their first draw and win on the road this season.

Now they’ll get a break, as will the fans, as we head into the latest international break, but over in Bristol and Coventry our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely moments between the supporters at Ashton Gate and the CBS Arena.

It’s now three unbeaten for Danny Röhl and his outfit as they’re given some time to rest before welcoming Burnley to Hillsborough in a couple of weeks’ time, but for now have a look through these images to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know:

1 . Owls fans had another long week on the road with back to back away matches at Bristol City and Coventry City. Steve Ellis Photo Sales

