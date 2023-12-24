News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

31 of the best pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans' away days this season so far

Sheffield Wednesday fans may not have had much joy on the road this season but that hasn’t stopped them traveling in huge numbers to watch the Owls.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been up and down the motorways of England with not a great deal to cheer so far but there are some shoots of recovery under Danny Rohl and perhaps the second half of the season will bring more to shout about.

Have a look through our galery to see if you can spot anyone you know from our pick of the best away days pictures from the 2023/24 season so far.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have packed away ends up and down the country this season despite managing to see just one victory on the road. ALL PICTURES BY STEVE ELLIS

1. The best pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans on the road so far this season

Sheffield Wednesday fans have packed away ends up and down the country this season despite managing to see just one victory on the road. ALL PICTURES BY STEVE ELLIS Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis

2. The best pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans on the road so far this season

Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis

3. The best pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans on the road so far this season

Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis

4. The best pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans on the road so far this season

Owls fans at Hull. Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldEngland