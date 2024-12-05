31 fantastic fan photos as Sheffield Wednesday supporters enjoy wins over Hull City and Derby County - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 14:55 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans filled up two away ends in the space of a few days as they headed to Hull City and Derby County in the Championship.

It’s nothing new, of course, with Wednesdayites travelling in their numbers up and down the country to cheer on their team, but the last week proved to be particularly fruitful as they watched Danny Röhl’s side pick up six massive points with 2-0 and 2-1 victories respectively. They also got to enjoy a Barry Bannan wondergoal and Jamal Lowe’s dramatic later winner.

As ever, our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some moments from the stands at MKM Stadium and Pride Park, brilliantly showing off some of the emotions that fans go through on a matchday.

Take a look through 31 pictures of Owls supporters on the road, and see if you can spot anybody you recognise...

