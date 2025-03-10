31 amazing photos as 1,739 Sheffield Wednesday fans party it up in Plymouth

There was another away end packed out full of Wednesdayites on Saturday as almost 1,739 of them made the trip over to Home Park to watch their side in action against the Pilgrims, and they were dutifully rewarded with a big 3-0 victory that secured three points on the road in Plymouth for the first time since 2009.

Photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some fantastic snaps of Owls supporters as they took up their seats in Devon, and there was plenty to smile about for them as they saw Callum Paterson and Djeidi Gassama find the back of the net en route to to another impressive away day win.

Can you spot anyone you know in here?

