31 amazing photos as 1,739 Sheffield Wednesday fans party it up in Plymouth

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans were in fantastic voice as they witnessed a rare victory away at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

There was another away end packed out full of Wednesdayites on Saturday as almost 1,739 of them made the trip over to Home Park to watch their side in action against the Pilgrims, and they were dutifully rewarded with a big 3-0 victory that secured three points on the road in Plymouth for the first time since 2009.

Photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some fantastic snaps of Owls supporters as they took up their seats in Devon, and there was plenty to smile about for them as they saw Callum Paterson and Djeidi Gassama find the back of the net en route to to another impressive away day win.

Can you spot anyone you know in here?

1. Some of 1700 Owls fans who made the 600 round trip to Plymouth to watch a 3-0 victory

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Some of 1700 Owls fans who made the 600 round trip to Plymouth to watch a 3-0 victory

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Some of 1700 Owls fans who made the 600 round trip to Plymouth to watch a 3-0 victory

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Some of 1700 Owls fans who made the 600 round trip to Plymouth to watch a 3-0 victory

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice