Wednesday may be struggling for form on home soil, but things couldn’t be further from the truth in terms of how things are going on the away front, and despite falling behind early doors at the Kassam Stadium there were another three points in the bag thanks to goals from Josh Windass, Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama.

It was another sold out away end as Wednesdayites made the trip over to Oxfordshire in an attempt to see the Owls’ first victory over the U’s on their home turf since 1988, and it would also signal a tenth away win of the calendar year for the visitors - the first time that’s been achieved since back in 2006.

There were Christmas jumpers, big smiles, and even some Pol Valentin masks in the crowd as supporters lapped up another win, and you can check out some of the best photos in the gallery below... Spot anybody you know?

