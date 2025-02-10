Callum Paterson sent 2,542 Wednesdayites into raptures in second half injury time as he grabbed what they all thought was the goal that would secure them a point at the Hawthorns, but there was more drama to come as Jayson Molumby popped up moments later with a winner.

Owls fans could be heard throughout the tie as they belted out songs from the away end, however the most touching moment of the afternoon saw both sets of fans come together to pay tribute to Harvey Willgoose - a Sheffield teenager who was tragically stabbed to death this month.

Take a look through the photos to see if there’s anybody you know in the gallery below:

1 . Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands Steve Ellis Photo Sales