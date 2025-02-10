28 lively photos of 2,542 Sheffield Wednesday fans away at West Bromwich Albion - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans were left disappointed over the weekend as they lost out to a late goal from West Bromwich Albion.

Callum Paterson sent 2,542 Wednesdayites into raptures in second half injury time as he grabbed what they all thought was the goal that would secure them a point at the Hawthorns, but there was more drama to come as Jayson Molumby popped up moments later with a winner.

Owls fans could be heard throughout the tie as they belted out songs from the away end, however the most touching moment of the afternoon saw both sets of fans come together to pay tribute to Harvey Willgoose - a Sheffield teenager who was tragically stabbed to death this month.

Take a look through the photos to see if there’s anybody you know in the gallery below:

1. Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Another sold out Owls away allocation at a cold and wet Hawthorns in the West Midlands

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Callum Paterson
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice