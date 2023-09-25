27 pictures of hardy Sheffield Wednesday fans before match at Swansea City

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans once again defied the team's start to the season by turning out in their droves at Swansea City on Saturday.

They were thanked for the troubles with a 3-0 defeat to the Swans with the Owls still yet to see a win on the board in this Championship season.

Regardless of that, supporters will continue to travel near and far in the hope of seeing the team get back to winning ways.

See if you can spot anyone you know one our gallery of Owls who made the trip, taken before the match

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Swansea Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans made the trip to South Wales despite the team's poor start to the season .Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

