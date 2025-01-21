The Owls fell to a 3-0 defeat over the weekend as table-topping Leeds put them to the sword on home turf, even if the final score maybe did flatter the hosts somewhat.

It was all eyes on the away end before kick off as fans held up flyers in protest of Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, with the TV cameras also picking up on the flashes of yellow that started to populate the area that housed the visiting supporters.

There were plenty of smiles too, though, as fans turned out to cheer on their team in another Yorkshire derby, and there were photographers on hand to capture plenty of Wednesdayite moments in LS11.

Can you spot yourself in any of these?

