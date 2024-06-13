Sheffield Wednesday will already be lining up potential targets ahead of the summer window, with Danny Rohl knowing he needs to add quality to dodge any kind of relegation battle next season. The Owls were significantly better in the second half of last season, but Rohl will not want to rely solely on motivation and good coaching.

The Owls first summer signing looks set to be Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, with The Star exclusively reporting on Tuesday that Wednesday were in advanced talks over a move. Lowe is still officially a United player but has already been released by the Bramall Lane club and will be available on a free transfer from July 1.