Liam Palmer send the home supporters into delirium with his second half strike that saw the Owls climb out of the Championship relegation zone, however the joy was shortlived as Luke Cundle equaliser just eight minutes later in front of a hefty travelling support.

It leaves Danny Röhl’s side with lots of work to do in the final three games of the season as they look to defy the odds and beat the drop, and with just one more home game remaining Wednesdayites are holding out hope of a great escape.

Here are 25 great snaps from Steve Ellis for your perusal, see if you can spot anybody you know:

1 . Over 32,000 people turned up to watch Wednesday face Stoke All smiles at Hillsborough as Wednesday took on Stoke on an ultimately frustrating afternoon in South Yorkshire. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

