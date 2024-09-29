An own goal from Darnell Furlong got the ball rolling as the Owls burst out of the starting blocks, and before too long Josh Windass had made it two with a beautiful cushioned header against the team that had wanted to sign him over the summer.

The second half brought with it plenty of drama, Josh Maja and Alex Mowatt getting the Baggies level as they thought they’d managed to secure a - probably undeserved - point on the road, but Anthony Musaba had other ideas, tapping home a cross from Barry Bannan to finally secure a return to winning ways for Danny Röhl’s Wednesday.

It was a result that took the Owls up to 18th in the Championship table, and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely moments at S6 - can you see yourself in here:

