Wednesday went into the last home game of the season with their fate in their own hands after a huge win over Blackburn Rovers the following week got them out of the bottom three, and they were looking to take another step towards safety at S6 against a Baggies side gunning for the play-offs.

The talk in the week was about how important the crowd could be in helping them get the job done, and the fans certainly took it to heart as they roared the team on to a fantastic 3-0 win that put them in the position of only needing a single point on the final day to confirm their Championship status.

Owls snapper, Steve Ellis, was on hand to get some fantastic photos of Wednesdayites - can you spot yourself in there?

