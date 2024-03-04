News you can trust since 1887
25 cracking photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Rotherham - including a famous face in the crowd

Sheffield Wednesday fans were loud and proud after making the short trip to Rotherham United at the weekend - including one familiar face.

Iké Ugbo was the hero on the day as his goal gave the Owls all three points in the latest South Yorkshire derby, and fans were able to head home happy even if results elsewhere didn't quite go their way.

Our snapper, Steve Ellis, was there as always to get some photos of those in the away end, and there are some cracking shots of Wednesdayites enjoying one of the shortest away trips on offer from their homes in Sheffield.

Take a look at the gallery to see if you can spot yourself - as well as a famous Wednesdayite who spent time on Coronation Street...

Owls fans who made the short journey to Rotherham to watch a 1-0 win in the local derby.

1. Wednesdayites at Rotherham

Owls fans who made the short journey to Rotherham to watch a 1-0 win in the local derby. Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Wednesdayites at Rotherham

3. Wednesdayites at Rotherham

4. Wednesdayites at Rotherham

