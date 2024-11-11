22 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans after sell-out Steel City derby with Sheffield United

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans were left disappointed over the weekend after seeing their team beaten by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Over 2,400 Owls fans made the short trip to S2 to cheer on their side in the first Steel City derby since 2019, and though they ultimately didn’t get the result they wanted against their bitter rivals, they still made plenty of noise in their area of the ground on Sunday afternoon.

Fans paid their respects as they observed the Last Post before the fixture, and many were in high spirits ahead of kick off as they were photographed in the build-up. There will, however, have been far fewer smiles after the final whistle.

Take a look through the gallery below to see if you can spot anyone you know:

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans left disappointed after a Steel City derby defeat

Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans left disappointed after a Steel City derby defeat

Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans left disappointed after a Steel City derby defeat

Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans left disappointed after a Steel City derby defeat

Steve Ellis

