22 great Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures as 28,301 attend Swansea City clash - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday fans very nearly saw their team get out of the Championship bottom three - but the wait for that will have to continue.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

Bailey Cadamarteri got the opening goal at Hillsborough on Friday afternoon as the Owls sought three points on home soil, but a Jamal Lowe strike in the second half levelled things up and the hosts weren't able to convert any of the many chances that they created in front of the Kop.

Over 28,000 turned up to cheer on the teams, one of the biggest attendances of the season at S6, and Wednesday photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to catch some snaps of supporters before things got underway.

Spot anybody you know in here?

Owls fans at Hillsborough on Good Friday to watch the Owls draw 1-1 with Swansea City

Owls fans at Hillsborough on Good Friday to watch the Owls draw 1-1 with Swansea City Photo: Steve Ellis

