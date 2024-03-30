Bailey Cadamarteri got the opening goal at Hillsborough on Friday afternoon as the Owls sought three points on home soil, but a Jamal Lowe strike in the second half levelled things up and the hosts weren't able to convert any of the many chances that they created in front of the Kop.
Over 28,000 turned up to cheer on the teams, one of the biggest attendances of the season at S6, and Wednesday photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to catch some snaps of supporters before things got underway.
Spot anybody you know in here?
